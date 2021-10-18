Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys 8,083 Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 183.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,083 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SAFT. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 404.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 76.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safety Insurance Group stock opened at $79.79 on Monday. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.68 and a 12 month high of $87.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.11. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.30.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.35. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $222.88 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%.

In other news, insider Ann Marie Mckeown sold 3,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $267,843.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

