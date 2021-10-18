Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys New Shares in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,695 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,279,000 after purchasing an additional 26,218 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 82,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,227,000 after purchasing an additional 32,303 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 568,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,031,000 after purchasing an additional 12,240 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 82,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 43,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $83.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.53 and its 200 day moving average is $76.50. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $45.10 and a 12 month high of $87.85.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $408.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.10 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.50%.

Several analysts have commented on WTFC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “above average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.56.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

