Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Grows Stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 134.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,733 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Uniti Group by 42.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Uniti Group in the second quarter worth $2,539,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Uniti Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,325,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,812,000 after acquiring an additional 175,205 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Uniti Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,290,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,680,000 after acquiring an additional 813,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Uniti Group by 21.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $12.01 on Monday. Uniti Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $13.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.72 and a 200 day moving average of $11.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 600.50 and a beta of 0.92.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.19). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.39%. Equities analysts predict that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 34.88%.

Uniti Group Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

