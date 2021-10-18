Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 456.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,756 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Adtalem Global Education worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $36.41 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.34. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.22 and a twelve month high of $43.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.17.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $280.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATGE. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a C$40.00 price target on the stock.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.