Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $1.05 Million in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 5.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,692,000 after acquiring an additional 29,802 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,519,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,122,000 after acquiring an additional 94,571 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 10.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 180,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,299,000 after acquiring an additional 17,798 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 12.9% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 72,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 8,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 19.8% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWM opened at $36.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $50.78.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $377.80 million during the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is 47.83%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

