Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases New Stake in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 58.5% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 246.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.65% of the company’s stock.
SNP opened at $51.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.72 and its 200-day moving average is $50.41. China Petroleum & Chemical Co. has a 52-week low of $38.18 and a 52-week high of $58.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
China Petroleum & Chemical Profile
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.
