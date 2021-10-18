Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases New Stake in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 58.5% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 246.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

SNP opened at $51.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.72 and its 200-day moving average is $50.41. China Petroleum & Chemical Co. has a 52-week low of $38.18 and a 52-week high of $58.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $2.4742 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. This is an increase from China Petroleum & Chemical’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.98. China Petroleum & Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.54%.

China Petroleum & Chemical Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

