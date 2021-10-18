Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 206,551 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 88.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,551 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of The Kroger by 30.2% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 67,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 15,608 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Kroger by 12.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 142,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after acquiring an additional 16,279 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of The Kroger by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,958,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,414,000 after acquiring an additional 58,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Kroger by 196.4% during the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 21,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 14,379 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Kroger stock opened at $38.59 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.69 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.21%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.44.

In related news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total transaction of $1,150,051.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $778,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,479 shares of company stock worth $2,966,226. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

