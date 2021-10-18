RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Director Buys $11,876.00 in Stock

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Director Wendye Robbins acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $11,876.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Wendye Robbins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Wendye Robbins acquired 1,475 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.39 per share, with a total value of $46,300.25.

On Friday, August 20th, Wendye Robbins acquired 600 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $17,718.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAPT opened at $32.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $970.16 million, a P/E ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.28 and its 200-day moving average is $28.44. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.63 and a 52-week high of $43.26.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.84% and a negative net margin of 1,219.06%. Research analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RAPT. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 89.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 45.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 99.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 27.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $169,000. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RAPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.86.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

