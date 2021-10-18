Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Shares Gap Up to $12.71

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.71, but opened at $13.20. Rattler Midstream shares last traded at $13.08, with a volume of 1,003 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RTLR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays cut Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rattler Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.83.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.02. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 4.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $101.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.64 million. Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 9.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that Rattler Midstream LP will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Rattler Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 120.48%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 44,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 171.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 80,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 50,858 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 24.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after buying an additional 71,561 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,110,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 85.5% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 100,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 46,120 shares during the period. 22.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

