Raydium 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $76.76 Million (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. During the last week, Raydium has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. One Raydium coin can currently be purchased for about $9.38 or 0.00015407 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Raydium has a market capitalization of $677.89 million and approximately $76.76 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Raydium Coin Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,253,611 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

