Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 46.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RETA opened at $98.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.08. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.34 and a 1-year high of $186.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.54.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.13. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,498.16% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The business had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

