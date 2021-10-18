RED (RED) Price Down 8.6% Over Last Week

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. RED has a market capitalization of $458,278.08 and approximately $1,868.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RED has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. One RED coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $185.95 or 0.00299448 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004732 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 63.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000544 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000091 BTC.

About RED

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars.

