Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) versus Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Critical Comparison

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) and Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.7% of Red Rock Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. 47.3% of Red Rock Resorts shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Red Rock Resorts and Membership Collective Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Rock Resorts 0 2 8 0 2.80 Membership Collective Group 0 2 6 0 2.75

Red Rock Resorts presently has a consensus target price of $45.90, indicating a potential downside of 20.06%. Membership Collective Group has a consensus target price of $15.36, indicating a potential upside of 28.30%. Given Membership Collective Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Membership Collective Group is more favorable than Red Rock Resorts.

Profitability

This table compares Red Rock Resorts and Membership Collective Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Rock Resorts 6.45% 41.53% 6.29% Membership Collective Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Red Rock Resorts and Membership Collective Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Rock Resorts $1.18 billion 5.65 -$150.40 million ($0.08) -717.75 Membership Collective Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Membership Collective Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Red Rock Resorts.

Summary

Red Rock Resorts beats Membership Collective Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About Membership Collective Group

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

