Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.60 Billion

Analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) will announce $2.60 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.90 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $2.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $13.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.88 billion to $15.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.20 billion to $14.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%.

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $727.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $763.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $831.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $669.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $691.76.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.03, for a total transaction of $130,006,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George L. Sing sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.50, for a total value of $672,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,558 shares of company stock worth $194,944,747 over the last quarter. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $737,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,824,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

REGN stock traded down $9.76 on Wednesday, reaching $543.48. 1,201,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,759. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $626.15 and a 200-day moving average of $563.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $441.00 and a twelve month high of $686.62. The firm has a market cap of $58.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.