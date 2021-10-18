Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires 327 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 1.6% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $16,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock opened at $367.44 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $266.97 and a twelve month high of $382.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $369.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.414 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

