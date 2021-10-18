Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Boosts Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,302 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $3,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAU. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 68.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 985.9% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $208,000.

DFAU stock opened at $31.31 on Monday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $24.53 and a twelve month high of $31.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.25.

