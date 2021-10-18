Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys 1,058 Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned 0.13% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 145,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter.

ITM stock opened at $51.07 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.73. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.87 and a fifty-two week high of $52.38.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

