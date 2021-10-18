Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Cuts Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 179,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,936,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 348.3% during the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 43,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 33,807 shares during the period. Finally, Family Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 165.7% during the 2nd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 10,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 6,595 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRK. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.18.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $78.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $198.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $85.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

