Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 160,800 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,452,960 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 160,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $350,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 11,556 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 6,177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 17,367 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 552 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,415 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.35.

QCOM stock opened at $129.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $121.05 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.91 and its 200 day moving average is $137.69. The firm has a market cap of $145.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

