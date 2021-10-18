Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $192.15 Million Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 41.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,068,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 313,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.87% of The Clorox worth $192,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in The Clorox by 20.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in The Clorox by 677.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 174,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,709,000 after buying an additional 152,297 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in The Clorox by 7.3% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in The Clorox by 31.2% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 9,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC increased its position in The Clorox by 255.2% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 121,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,346,000 after buying an additional 86,966 shares during the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $163.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The stock has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.31. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $159.32 and a 1 year high of $231.11.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.11.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

