Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 168,795 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,192,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,795 shares during the quarter. The Hershey accounts for approximately 0.7% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $556,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in The Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in The Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in The Hershey by 5.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,019,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,672,000 after purchasing an additional 106,242 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in The Hershey by 259.5% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 190,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,170,000 after purchasing an additional 137,461 shares during the period. 52.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $51,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.93, for a total transaction of $889,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,497 shares in the company, valued at $31,226,181.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,221 shares of company stock valued at $3,939,955. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of The Hershey from $190.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Hershey from $174.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.25.

NYSE HSY opened at $179.61 on Monday. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $135.83 and a 1 year high of $182.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.91.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.23%.

The Hershey Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

