Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 2,271,710 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,065,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,271,710 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $244,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Dropbox by 4.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 214,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 9,012 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Dropbox by 334.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,345,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,397 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dropbox by 77.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 70,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Dropbox by 35.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 537,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,333,000 after purchasing an additional 140,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Dropbox by 6.2% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 16,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Shares of DBX opened at $30.29 on Monday. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.19.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 108.39%. The business had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $286,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total transaction of $76,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,253 shares of company stock worth $2,234,548 in the last ninety days. 23.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on DBX shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.