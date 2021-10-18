RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Given New $166.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $182.00 to $166.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, decreased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $182.43.

Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $147.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.48. RenaissanceRe has a one year low of $137.66 and a one year high of $185.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.90. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,200.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 241.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,237,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $481,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,848 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,348,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 291.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 756,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,598,000 after purchasing an additional 563,488 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 775,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,440,000 after purchasing an additional 330,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 713,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,293,000 after purchasing an additional 146,453 shares in the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

