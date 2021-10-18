Renault (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €28.00 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RNO. Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Renault in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on shares of Renault in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Renault in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of Renault in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of Renault in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €38.00 ($44.71).

RNO stock opened at €33.22 ($39.08) on Friday. Renault has a 1 year low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 1 year high of €100.70 ($118.47). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €31.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of €33.17.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

