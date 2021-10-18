Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Short Interest Update

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,240,000 shares, an increase of 35.5% from the September 15th total of 3,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 841,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist reduced their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.10 target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.86.

NASDAQ REGI remained flat at $$53.00 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 17,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,972. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.92. Renewable Energy Group has a 1-year low of $45.06 and a 1-year high of $117.00. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.67.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $816.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.95 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 6.90%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear purchased 1,000 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.32 per share, with a total value of $55,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,477.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cynthia J. Warner bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.94 per share, with a total value of $74,910.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 107,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,381,384.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $326,430 and have sold 14,310 shares valued at $744,233. Corporate insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 25.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,150,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,273 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,735,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $544,547,000 after purchasing an additional 852,859 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 50,186.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 804,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,126,000 after purchasing an additional 802,475 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 3,557.7% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 501,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,092,000 after buying an additional 487,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,728,000. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

