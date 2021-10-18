Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Short Interest Update

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,240,000 shares, an increase of 35.5% from the September 15th total of 3,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 841,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist reduced their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.10 target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.86.
NASDAQ REGI remained flat at $$53.00 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 17,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,972. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.92. Renewable Energy Group has a 1-year low of $45.06 and a 1-year high of $117.00. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.67.
In related news, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear purchased 1,000 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.32 per share, with a total value of $55,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,477.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cynthia J. Warner bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.94 per share, with a total value of $74,910.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 107,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,381,384.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $326,430 and have sold 14,310 shares valued at $744,233. Corporate insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 25.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,150,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,273 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,735,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $544,547,000 after purchasing an additional 852,859 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 50,186.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 804,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,126,000 after purchasing an additional 802,475 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 3,557.7% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 501,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,092,000 after buying an additional 487,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,728,000. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.
About Renewable Energy Group
Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.
