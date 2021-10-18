Restaurant Brands International (QSR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, October 25th. Analysts expect Restaurant Brands International to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Restaurant Brands International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $61.37 on Monday. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $51.12 and a 12-month high of $71.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.65.

In other news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $3,570,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 314,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,391,112.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $644,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Restaurant Brands International stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 719,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 49,300 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of Restaurant Brands International worth $46,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.