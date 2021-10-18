Revolution Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:REVH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 6,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 24,544 shares.The stock last traded at $9.76 and had previously closed at $9.74.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REVH. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $19,640,000. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $17,676,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,871,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,365,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,872,000. Institutional investors own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

