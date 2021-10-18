rhipe Limited (ASX:RHP) Insider Buys A$1,059,268.41 in Stock

rhipe Limited (ASX:RHP) insider Dominic O’Hanlon purchased 425,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.49 ($1.78) per share, with a total value of A$1,059,268.41 ($756,620.29).

Dominic O’Hanlon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get rhipe alerts:

On Wednesday, September 8th, Dominic O’Hanlon 393,467 shares of rhipe stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 24th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This is a boost from rhipe’s previous Interim dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 5.22%. rhipe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

About rhipe

rhipe Limited, a cloud channel company, provides cloud based licensing programs and services to software vendors in the Asia Pacific region. The company offers licensing, business development, and knowledge services to services providers, system integrators, and software vendors to accelerate the adoption of the cloud by end customers.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for rhipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for rhipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.