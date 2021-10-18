RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in RingCentral in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in RingCentral by 317.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in RingCentral in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. purchased a new position in RingCentral in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.85.

NYSE:RNG opened at $235.36 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $236.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.10. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.53 and a 1-year high of $449.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.03 and a beta of 0.64.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 59.27% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $379.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.97 million. As a group, analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 19,500 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.06, for a total transaction of $5,032,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 2,500 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.47, for a total value of $561,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,255 shares of company stock valued at $24,212,507. 7.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.