Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Earns Buy Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,700 ($87.54) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 4,900 ($64.02) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 7,210 ($94.20) to GBX 6,800 ($88.84) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,331.54 ($69.66).

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 5,077 ($66.33) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5,213.33 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5,743.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,252.50 ($55.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The company has a market cap of £82.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.94.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of GBX 404.10 ($5.28) per share. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $288.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 6.69%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.55%.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Ngaire Woods acquired 397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4,810 ($62.84) per share, with a total value of £19,095.70 ($24,948.65). Also, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,782 ($75.54), for a total transaction of £289.10 ($377.71).

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

