Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 5,331.54 ($69.66).

A number of brokerages have commented on RIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,782 ($75.54), for a total value of £289.10 ($377.71). Also, insider Ngaire Woods acquired 397 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4,810 ($62.84) per share, with a total value of £19,095.70 ($24,948.65).

LON RIO traded down GBX 36 ($0.47) on Monday, reaching GBX 5,002 ($65.35). The company had a trading volume of 2,144,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,140. The firm has a market cap of £80.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,252.50 ($55.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,213.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5,743.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a GBX 404.10 ($5.28) dividend. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $288.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 6.69%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.55%.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

