Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Acquired by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROK. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 52.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,098,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,700,000 after purchasing an additional 380,034 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 29.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,250,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,599,000 after purchasing an additional 282,789 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 43.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 805,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,808,000 after buying an additional 243,816 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 36.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 538,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,830,000 after buying an additional 143,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 4.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,308,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $946,237,000 after buying an additional 142,647 shares in the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total value of $2,634,322.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,791 shares in the company, valued at $3,478,698.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total value of $932,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,797 shares of company stock valued at $5,391,814 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.62.

NYSE:ROK opened at $314.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $230.68 and a one year high of $327.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.33.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

