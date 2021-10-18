Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. Ross Stores reported earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $4.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ross Stores.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROST. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.64.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Ross Stores by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,499,215 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,509,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,503 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,263,685 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,380,697,000 after buying an additional 194,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,112,738 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,361,979,000 after purchasing an additional 999,997 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,642,189 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,396,015,000 after purchasing an additional 672,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,403,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,007,681,000 after purchasing an additional 429,987 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $108.71 on Monday. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $84.68 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The company has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.87 and a 200-day moving average of $121.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.44%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

