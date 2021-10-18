RTW Investments LP Grows Stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 38.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 826,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,254 shares during the period. Masimo accounts for about 3.0% of RTW Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. RTW Investments LP’s holdings in Masimo were worth $200,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Masimo by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 611,628 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $140,276,000 after acquiring an additional 29,170 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Masimo by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 534,410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,733,000 after acquiring an additional 32,846 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Masimo by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Masimo by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MASI traded down $6.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $280.03. The company had a trading volume of 378 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,144. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.12 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.58. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $205.10 and a fifty-two week high of $288.27.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $300.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.60 million. Masimo had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

MASI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Masimo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.80.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

