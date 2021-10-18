RTW Investments LP Takes Position in Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA)

RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $736,000. 26.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AKYA traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.02. 38 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,491. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 8.31 and a current ratio of 8.67. Akoya Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.07 and a twelve month high of $28.96.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 million. As a group, analysts predict that Akoya Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akoya Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

