Ruler Protocol Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $609.00 (RULER)

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. In the last seven days, Ruler Protocol has traded 34.9% lower against the US dollar. Ruler Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1,531.30 and approximately $609.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ruler Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000865 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00065894 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.23 or 0.00070519 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.35 or 0.00101715 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,456.07 or 1.00249300 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,721.45 or 0.06070564 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00023689 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Coin Profile

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Ruler Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruler Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ruler Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

