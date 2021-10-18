salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by University of Notre Dame DU Lac

University of Notre Dame DU Lac cut its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 90.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,972 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 48,688 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for 3.5% of University of Notre Dame DU Lac’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. University of Notre Dame DU Lac’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in salesforce.com by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays set a $330.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 target price on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.27.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total transaction of $1,034,408.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $4,819,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 769,178 shares of company stock worth $199,737,281 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CRM traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $292.15. The company had a trading volume of 84,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,366,301. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $292.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.13, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

