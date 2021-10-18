Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) and Braveheart Resources (OTCMKTS:RIINF) Critical Review

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) and Braveheart Resources (OTCMKTS:RIINF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Sandstorm Gold has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Braveheart Resources has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sandstorm Gold and Braveheart Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sandstorm Gold $93.03 million 13.81 $13.82 million $0.12 54.92 Braveheart Resources N/A N/A -$3.95 million N/A N/A

Sandstorm Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Braveheart Resources.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.8% of Sandstorm Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sandstorm Gold and Braveheart Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sandstorm Gold 27.74% 4.92% 4.81% Braveheart Resources N/A -147.90% -28.47%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Sandstorm Gold and Braveheart Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sandstorm Gold 1 3 6 0 2.50 Braveheart Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sandstorm Gold currently has a consensus target price of $11.64, indicating a potential upside of 76.61%. Given Sandstorm Gold’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Sandstorm Gold is more favorable than Braveheart Resources.

Summary

Sandstorm Gold beats Braveheart Resources on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I. Awram on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Braveheart Resources Company Profile

Braveheart Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties throughout Canada. It focuses on Bull River Mine and Alpine property. The company was founded on October 13, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

