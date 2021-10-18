Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Bought by Willis Investment Counsel

Willis Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 284,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $14,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNY. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth $252,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter worth $202,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 30.2% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,095,000 after buying an additional 7,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 4.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,416,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,519,000 after buying an additional 100,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. SVB Leerink raised Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi bought 66,667 shares of Sanofi stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,005.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SNY traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.01. The company had a trading volume of 19,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,749. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.96 and its 200-day moving average is $51.28. The company has a market capitalization of $121.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.56.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

