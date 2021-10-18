SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,200 shares, an increase of 52.6% from the September 15th total of 1,310,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 421,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.
OTCMKTS:SNWV opened at $0.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of -0.38. SANUWAVE Health has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.15.
