SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,200 shares, an increase of 52.6% from the September 15th total of 1,310,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 421,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

OTCMKTS:SNWV opened at $0.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of -0.38. SANUWAVE Health has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.15.

About SANUWAVE Health

SANUWAVE Health, Inc is a shockwave technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of patented noninvasive, biological response activating devices. Its portfolio of healthcare products and product candidates activate biologic signaling and angiogenic responses, including new vascularization and microcirculatory improvement, helping to restore the body’s normal healing processes and regeneration.

