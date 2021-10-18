Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €165.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €165.00 ($194.12) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SU. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €154.00 ($181.18) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €147.33 ($173.33).

Shares of EPA SU opened at €144.28 ($169.74) on Thursday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a one year low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a one year high of €76.34 ($89.81). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €149.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €139.50.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

