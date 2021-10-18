Scotiabank Begins Coverage on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF)

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

FCXXF has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

OTCMKTS:FCXXF opened at $14.81 on Monday. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $15.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.32.

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

