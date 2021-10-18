Scotiabank Raises Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Price Target to C$9.50

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$7.25 to C$9.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AAVVF has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.19.

OTCMKTS AAVVF opened at $5.22 on Thursday. Advantage Energy has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $5.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $996.13 million, a P/E ratio of 130.50 and a beta of 2.05.

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $62.79 million for the quarter.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

