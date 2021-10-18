Scotiabank Raises Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Price Target to C$35.00

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PARXF. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Parex Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Parex Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.58.

Get Parex Resources alerts:

Shares of Parex Resources stock opened at $20.82 on Thursday. Parex Resources has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $21.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.13.

Parex Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil. It operates thorough the Canada and Colombia geographical segments. Its operating reserves include, Llanos, and lower and middle Magdalena. The company was founded on August 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.