Scotiabank Raises Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Price Target to C$9.00

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.89.

OTCMKTS:SPGYF opened at $6.20 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.72. Whitecap Resources has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $6.63.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a $0.1544 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 3.36%.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Boundary Lake, Valhalla, West Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

