Scrypta Reaches 1-Day Volume of $146.00 (LYRA)

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. One Scrypta coin can now be purchased for $0.0098 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Scrypta has traded down 24.2% against the U.S. dollar. Scrypta has a total market capitalization of $180,302.21 and $146.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00028121 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001016 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000104 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Scrypta Coin Profile

LYRA is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 21,223,606 coins and its circulating supply is 18,423,606 coins. Scrypta’s official website is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . The official message board for Scrypta is medium.com/@scryptachain . Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

Scrypta Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scrypta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scrypta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

