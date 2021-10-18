Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,645,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,733 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.98% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $56,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 200.7% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 26,958 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 2nd quarter worth $3,509,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 28,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 9,039 shares in the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 3,206 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $102,367.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 178,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,718.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBCF opened at $36.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.21. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $40.93.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $81.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.08 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 34.16%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.52%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

