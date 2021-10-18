Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.86.

SEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Sealed Air stock opened at $57.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.47 and a 200-day moving average of $56.06. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26. Sealed Air has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $62.04.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 519.84%. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 8,945.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

