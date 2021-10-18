Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) Stake Lifted by Gendell Jeffrey L

Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,742,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 517,532 shares during the period. Seelos Therapeutics makes up approximately 0.4% of Gendell Jeffrey L’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Gendell Jeffrey L’s holdings in Seelos Therapeutics were worth $4,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 22,020.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 8,588 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 115.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Seelos Therapeutics alerts:

Seelos Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.25. The stock had a trading volume of 19,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,797,504. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.18. Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $6.60. The firm has a market cap of $230.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 3.05.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts predict that Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SEEL. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Seelos Therapeutics from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.92.

Seelos Therapeutics Profile

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder �or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, �amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Seelos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seelos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.