Sera Prognostics Inc (NASDAQ:SERA) Short Interest Update

Sera Prognostics Inc (NASDAQ:SERA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 226,100 shares, an increase of 48.7% from the September 15th total of 152,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:SERA opened at $10.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.29. Sera Prognostics has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $15.50.

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($3.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($2.99). The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.02 million. Equities analysts predict that Sera Prognostics will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Sera Prognostics in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Sera Prognostics in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Sera Prognostics in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Sera Prognostics Inc is a women’s health diagnostics company. It focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients. Sera Prognostics Inc is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

